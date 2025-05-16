Father kills newborn daughter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident that took place in Hyderabad, a 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his 14-day-old daughter.

The incident took place in the Golconda area. The accused who is identified as Jagat Vishwakarma reportedly committed the brutal crime. He was angry over the baby being a girl.

Man kills 14 day old Daughter in Golconda @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/WKpMixVpSO — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) May 16, 2025

Abandoned the remains near Seven Tombs

Jagat who is originally from Nepal and working as a security guard in Gushan Colony has reportedly cut the infant into two pieces in a drunken rage before abandoning the remains near Seven Tombs.

The baby’s mother Gouri Vishwakarma raised the alarm when her daughter went missing.

According to Gouri’s complaint, Jagat had a history of violent outbursts which may have contributed to the tragic incident.

After initially reporting her child missing, she was devastated to learn that her husband was responsible for the newborn’s death.

Hyderabad police arrest man who murdered daughter

Golconda ACP Syed Fayaz confirmed that Jagat has been taken into custody.

He has confessed to the crime.

Police are continuing their investigation.