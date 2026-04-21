Father, son killed in accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, a father and son died, and two others were injured while travelling on the Outer Ring Road at Adibatla on Tuesday, April 21.

The victims were identified as Prashant Goud, 41, and Sritan, 11. The family were heading to Suryagiri Yellamma Temple to offer prayers. The accident occurred near Raviryala area, when an unidentified vehicle rammed the bike from behind.

While Goud and Sritan died on the spot, his wife Vani and daughter Sashika were seriously injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital in Tukkuguda for treatment. The Adibatla police have registered a case and efforts are on to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Adibatla police said, “The accident occurred at 8:30 AM, the investigation is underway. We are trying to identify the vehicle.”

A case of causing death due to rash and negligent driving has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).