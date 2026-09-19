Fatima Sana Shaikh uses Hania Aamir song, then deletes it

Hyderabad: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s latest Instagram post came with an unexpected soundtrack. The Dangal actress added Hania Aamir’s new song ‘Pablo’ to a series of photos, only for the music to disappear from the post later.

Fatima shared four photos of herself posing in a navy blue outfit and captioned them, “Hello ji.” An earlier screenshot shows ‘Pablo’ credited as the post’s music.

A fan page also shared the photos with the song, drawing attention to the Bollywood actress using Hania’s track. However, a later look at Fatima’s original post shows the pictures and caption still in place, with no music credit visible.

The timing makes the change hard to miss. Hania’s Instagram account has been unavailable to users in India since restrictions on several Pakistani entertainers’ accounts took effect in 2025. Fatima has not said whether she removed ‘Pablo’ herself or why the audio no longer appears.

Hania released the Punjabi rap track earlier this month, with Rakhi Sawant lending her voice to a surprise message near its end. Fatima’s choice of song briefly gave ‘Pablo’ another Indian celebrity connection. Now, the missing audio has become the story behind her otherwise simple photo post.