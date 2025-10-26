There’s something magical about a good plate of Misal Pav, that fiery, flavorful Maharashtrian breakfast that wakes up your senses with every bite. The crunchy farsan, the spicy “kat” (curry), the soft pav buns soaking up all that masala goodness, it’s an explosion of taste that’s impossible to forget.

Born in Pune and Kolhapur, Misal Pav has long been a breakfast favourite in Maharashtra and has now travelled across India, including Hyderabad. Traditionally made from sprouted matki (moth beans), topped with spicy gravy, farsan, chopped onions, coriander, and a squeeze of lime, it’s served with butter-toasted pav. Some versions are fiery red, others tangy, but all are irresistibly comforting.

And now Hyderabad, a city that loves experimenting with flavours, has welcomed this spicy delight with open arms. Whether you like it mild or blazing hot, here are five of the best places picked by Siasat.com in Hyderabad to enjoy authentic Misal Pav.

Best places to eat Misal Pav in Hyderabad

1. Chacha Ji Vada Pav, Sindhi Colony

This small eatery is a Mumbai-style haven in Hyderabad. Their Misal Pav is full of authentic Maharashtrian spice thick, flavourful, and topped generously with farsan and chopped onions. The pav is soft and buttery, soaking up every drop of the delicious curry.

Must try: Mumbai Misal Pav

Price: Rs.120

Location: Sindhi Colony, Secunderabad

2. Bambai Tapri, Nallagandla

A cozy cafe with a real Mumbai tapri vibe, Bambai Tapri serves one of the most flavourful Misal Pavs in town. It’s spicy, slightly tangy, and comes with perfectly toasted pavs. The ambience adds that nostalgic Bombay touch, making it a must-try breakfast spot.

Must try: Special Misal Pav

Price: Rs.180

Location: Nallagandla

3. Pav Mantra, Secunderabad

As the name suggests, this place is all about pav magic. Their Misal Pav is rich, hearty, and perfectly balanced, not too oily, not too spicy. The curry has a depth of flavour that pairs beautifully with their freshly baked pav.

Must try: Pav Mantra Signature Misal

Price: Rs.179

Location: Secunderabad

4. Gappe Vappe, Kukatpally

If you love street-style spice, this is your spot. The Misal Pav at Gappe Vappe is a flavour bomb bold, hot, and crunchy with lots of farsan. It’s served piping hot with buttered pavs, perfect for a filling evening snack.

Must try: Spicy Misal Pav

Price: Rs.230

Location: Kukatpally

5. Marathi Katta, Badichowdi

Marathi Katta brings the soul of Maharashtra to Hyderabad. Their Misal Pav is traditional, fiery, and aromatic, topped with a perfect blend of farsan, onion, and coriander. Every bite feels like a trip to Kolhapur.

Must try: Kolhapuri Misal Pav

Price: Rs.140

Location: Badichowdi

Whether you want a fiery start to your morning or a quick evening snack, Misal Pav is pure comfort spicy, soulful, and satisfying. Hyderabadis, it’s time to dip that pav into the curry and enjoy a taste of Maharashtra’s breakfast magic.