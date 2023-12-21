FBI offers USD 10K reward for Indian student who went missing in US 4 years ago

New York: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about a 29-year-old Indian student who went missing from New Jersey over four years ago.

Mayushi Bhagat was last seen leaving her apartment in Jersey City on the evening of April 29, 2019, wearing “colourful pyjama pants and a black T-shirt”.

She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium build with black hair and brown eyes.

Also Read Indian student goes missing in East London

Her family reported her missing to police on May 1, 2019, according to the information on the FBI website.

The FBI Newark Field Office and the Jersey City Police Department said last week that authorities continue to seek public’s help in locating Bhagat.

“The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location or recovery of the missing person, Mayushi Bhagat, and the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible,” the FBI website said.

The #FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for info leading to the location or recovery of Mayushi Bhagat, and the id, arrest, & conviction of those responsible. She was last seen the evening of April 29, 2019, leaving her apartment in Jersey City, NJ: https://t.co/rAMkiPH3Ln pic.twitter.com/SjxPGQrQrI — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) December 14, 2023

The FBI added Bhagat to its list of “Missing Persons” in July last year, seeking assistance from the public on her whereabouts.

Born in India in July 1994, Bhagat came to the US in 2016 on an F1 Student Visa and was enrolled at the University of New Hampshire.

According to the FBI, Bhagat speaks English, Hindi, and Urdu, and has friends in the South Plainfield, New Jersey, area. The law enforcement agency said any person with information about Bhagat should contact the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The FBI has put Bhagat’s ‘Missing Person’ poster on the “Most Wanted” page of its website under the list of “Kidnappings/Missing Persons”.