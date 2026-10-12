Fearing inquiry in theft case, youth jumps from police station

Karimnagar: A youth held in a motor theft case jumped from the first floor of the LMD police station building in Thimmapur mandal of Karimnagar district, suffering minor injuries.

The man, identified as Kinnera Ajay, a resident of Ramakrishna Colony, was taken to the Government Hospital in Karimnagar for treatment.

Karimnagar Rural Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said four people had been brought to the station for questioning in connection with the case. Ajay jumped because he was scared during the inquiry, the ACP said.

He was rushed to hospital, where an X-ray showed no serious injuries, the officer added.

A youth identified as Kinnera Ajay jumped from the first floor of LMD Police Station in Karimnagar district while being questioned in a motor theft case.



He sustained minor injuries and was shifted to Karimnagar Government Hospital.



Ajay said he feared police interrogation and… pic.twitter.com/JXhdZY52Ao — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 12, 2026

Feared what might happen: Police

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Ajay reportedly admitted to stealing two motors. He alleged that for the past three days police had been calling him and several others to the station for questioning. He said he jumped because he feared what might happen to him during the inquiry.

On hearing of the incident, Ajay’s parents and relatives rushed to the police station, worried about his safety. Officers, including Kothapalli Circle Inspector Billa Koteshwar, Thimmapur Circle in-charge Inspector Srilatha and LMD Sub-Inspector Arjun, spoke to the family and assured them that he had not been injured.

The family later staged a protest in front of the police station.

Station under cloud

The incident adds to a string of controversies at the LMD police station. Its Circle Inspector, Sub-Inspector and a constable were recently attached to the Armed Reserve headquarters. The Deccan Chroniclereported that the three had been suspended a few days ago over alleged corruption.

The latest episode has deepened concerns about the functioning of the station.