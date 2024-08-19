Female actors face harassment in Malayalam film industry, says report

Thiruvananthapuram: Justice Hema Committee report released on Monday sheds light on the widespread and persistent sexual harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry, with many alleging they were subjected to unwanted advances even before commencing work.

The report highlighted the widespread nature of the issue, sparking concerns about the safety and well-being of female professionals in the industry.

The much-awaited report of the Justice Hema Committee, the government-appointed panel in 2019 that studied issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, comprises explosive accounts of harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment being faced by women.

The copy of the report was given to the media under the RTI Act after five years of its submission to the government.

In a series of shocking and shameful revelations, the report stated that female actors faced harassment, including instances where the doors of their rooms were knocked on by intoxicated individuals in the film industry.

Many of them, who suffered sexual harassment, were reluctant to complain about this to the police due to fear, it said.

“The sky is full of mysteries, with the twinkling stars and the beautiful moon. But scientific investigation revealed that the stars do not twinkle, nor does the moon look beautiful,” the report said.

“Do not trust what you see; even salt looks like sugar,” the opening lines of the report said.

The women actors who are ready to compromise are given code names, and those who are not ready to compromise are pushed out of the field, as per the report.

The commission said that it was ‘shocked to hear the sexual harassment stories’ revealed to it by women working in the Malayalam film industry.

“The offer to act or for doing any other job in cinema comes to a woman coupled with demand for sexual favours. As I already mentioned, the woman would be asked to adjust and compromise, thereby she is asked to surrender to sexual demands,” the report said.

The panel report also alleged that the Malayalam film industry is under the control of a “criminal gang.”

The report has categorically mentioned that the police should register FIRs against crimes that are being committed in the industry, and many are not coming out fearing for their lives.

The panel was formed after the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in Malayalam cinema.