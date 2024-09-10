FFGG asks Telangana CM to stop distribution of sarees to SHGs

Hyderabad: Forum for Good Governance (FFGG) has written to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy to stop the distribution of sarees to Self Help groups that was announced during the establishment of a Handloom Institute here. The government had announced the distribution of 1.3 crores sarees annually to SHGS, which FFGG said it has has certain reservations about.

“After formation of Telangana, core sectors like Health and Education were put on back burner and vote catching and unproductive schemes were introduced. One such schemes is distribution of Bathukamma sarees. The then Government spent (wasted)close to Rs.350 crores annually for distribution of sarees which many women did not use,” said Forum for Good Governance (FFGG) general secretary Padmanabh Reddy in his letter to chief minister Revanth Reddy.

FFGG stated that the Telangana government should improve the life standards of people by providing quality education and health free of cost. “We therefore request the Hon’ble Chief Minister to kindly dispense with distribution of sarees. Tax payer’s money should not be squandered to unimportant activities,” said Padmanabh Reddy.

Forum for Good Governance (FFGG) further requested the Telangana government to increase the budget allocation to health and education sectors to improve the condition of schools, social welfare hostels and hospitals instead of schemes like free distribution of sarees. It added that large number of schools in Telangana are in dilapidated condition.

“The condition of social welfare hostels is in bad shape. Due to recent heavy rains the condition of old school buildings has further deteriorated. Many poor children living in remote areas are not getting quality education. Government priority should be to provide quality education,” said FFGG’s Padmanabh Reddy in his letter to the Telangana chief minister.