FIFA WC 2022: Japanese players clean dressing room, leave message in Arabic

Once again, Japanese players and fans make headlines for their utmost respect and tidiness at FIFA World Cup’s Qatar stadium, after Japan’s historically second victory in the first round, over its Spanish counterpart, 2-1 in Thursday’s match.

The Japanese national team players maintained their traditional practice of tidying up the dressing room.

A picture that went viral on social media showed the condition of the Japan national team’s dressing room at Khalifa International Stadium.

The dressing room appeared to be in excellent condition, clean and tidy, as if no one had entered it or used its facilities.

In addition, the players left behind Origami swans and a thank you note in Japanese and Arabic.

شعب متربي 3 مرات وبضمير 😅🇯🇵 تحية لكوكب اليابان..

هكذا ترك المتتخب الياباني غرفة تبديل الملابس بعد مباراتهم

مع اسبانيا بالأمس… ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8rwlkeFiWO — Mohamed Elwarrad 🇧🇷🏆🤙 (@ElwarradMohamed) December 2, 2022

As for the fans of Japan, who were in the stands of Khalifa Stadium, they did not leave their places until after they collected the waste behind them, despite the euphoria of victory and the wild celebrations of the historic victory over Spain.

A new video clip documented a group of Japanese fans collaborating to collect plastic bottles, while others carried bags designated for that.

My friend has been at that amazing Japan-Spain match… after qualifying top with an incredible win… the Japanese fans are organising a litter pick and tidy up in the stands… pic.twitter.com/7O7C3cF8y3 — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) December 1, 2022

This behaviour was not the only one by the Japanese fans, as they did so for the first time after the end of the Qatar-Ecuador match, at the opening of the current version of the World Cup, which was held at Al-Bayt Stadium on Sunday, November 20, 2022, even though their national team is not playing.

شي ما شفتوه من افتتاح كأس العالم! 😩🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/GqB17hg9EX — عمر فاروق (@omr94_) November 21, 2022

This behaviour of the Japanese is not limited to the matches in which they win. The loss against Costa Rica in the second round of the group stage did not prevent them from cleaning the stands of Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium.

The Arab masses followed in the footsteps of their Japanese counterparts, as many video clips documented the supporters of Tunisia and Morocco cleaning the stands after the end of the matches of their teams in the tournament.

الجمهور المغربي ينظف المدرجات بعد مباراة المغرب وكرواتيا ، اخلاق عالية 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wdaa4WeiEI — حمد لحدان المهندي (@hamadlahdan) November 23, 2022