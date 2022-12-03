FIFA WC 2022: Kerala woman on solo road trip reaches Qatar

Doha: In a unique journey full of suspense and excitement, a Kerala woman, who took a solo road trip from Kerala to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, has announced via her social media that she has arrived in Qatar.

33-year-old Naaji Noushi, mother of five began her journey on October 15 with Kerala minister Anthony Raju flagging her off in Kannur, as she crossed Mumbai and passed through several countries on her way to attend the World Cup.

Noushi drove about 3,000 kilometers from her city until she reached Qatar in an SUV. She crossed “Oman, UAE and Saudi Arabia until she reached Qatar, and after the World Cup she will go to Bahrain, Kuwait and other countries in the world.”

Noushi, who has travelled across the Gulf countries in her SUV shipped it to Oman from Mumbai which is incidentally the first Indian-registered right-hand vehicle to be shipped into the country.

Her SUV which she has nicknamed ‘oolu’— is stocked with groceries, utensils, a stove, and a bed. Noushi has turned her Mahindra Thar into a home on wheels. She lived in her SUV throughout her trip without the use of any hotels.

Naaji Noushi, is a homemaker, avid traveller, blogger, and YouTuber. She’s a huge football fan: an ardent supporter of Argentina and Lionel Messi.

The social media influencer has been documenting her 49-day trip and posting photos and videos on Instagram.

Noushi is no stranger to the Gulf states. Live in Oman and hold a valid Omani driving license in the GCC countries. So she is familiar with the roads in the region.

Solo driving is not new to Naaji. In February, 2022, she documented her drive to Nepal on social media and reached the base camp of Mount Everest in only five days.

In August 2022, she drove 13,000 km throughout India covering 17 states and five Union Territories to reach the Himalayan region.