FIFA WC Qatar 2022: Streaming services blocked in Saudi Arabia, know why

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has suspended the popular broadcast service Todd.tv affiliated with Qatar’s beIN Sports network since the start of the World Cup on November 20, local media reported.

The beIN Sports, and its online platforms, including Todd.tv, is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2022 to fans in the Middle East and North Africa.

As per a report by Reuters, the application has been operating smoothly in the Kingdom continuously for about 10 months.

Also Read FIFA World Cup: Kerala woman who set out on solo trip arrives in Dubai en route to Qatar

The Todd platform is owned by the Qatari “beIN” media group, which was banned in Saudi Arabia for years during the period of estrangement between the two countries, but it resumed its work in October 2021.

When entering the Todd.tv page on the Internet from inside Saudi Arabia, a message of apology appears stating that the requested page violates the regulations of the Ministry of Information.

بغض النظر عن السبب .. سواء كانت تصاريح .. او ضرائب .. او رسوم … ولكن ان تسكت اسابيع و فجاه تقرر حجب خدمة TOD في اول يوم من كأس العالم فهذه "المبزره" بعينها ! .. pic.twitter.com/uQomtAGzSu — Faisal Ismail Al Shukri 🇸🇦 (@shukrifi) November 20, 2022

Todd.tv also sent a message to its subscribers in the kingdom on November 24, saying they were experiencing a service outage.

Also Read FIFA World Cup: Dubai penguin Toby predicts winners before each game

The company said in an email obtained by Reuters that due to matters beyond the company’s control, it is witnessing a disruption in service in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which currently affects Todd.tv, the official partner for broadcasting the World Cup matches in Qatar 2022.

The New York Times said that this ban is surprising, especially since it comes after a directive launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to all government institutions to facilitate everything related to the Qatar World Cup.

Also Read Did prince Salman promise Rolls Royce cars to Saudi football team

“I want my money,” one subscriber told AFP, adding that his efforts to refund the service’s subscription, which amounts to around 300 Saudi riyals ($80) a month, had been unsuccessful.

Todd.tv’s Twitter account was filled with messages from users demanding a refund of their subscription fees after the outage.

مشاهير اعلنوا عنه..

بنوك وأسواق سوقوا له..

الكل يتكلم عنه والكثير اشتركوا فيه وانا اولهم والامور طيبه..

وفجأه وبدون سابق انذار وفي يوم الافتتاح يتم حجب التطبيق والموقع ..؟

شي غريب ومحزن وغير مبرر.. امل محاسبه المسؤول عن هذا العبث..

#وزاره_الاعلام_تحجب_تود — محمـد أبـاالخـيــل•• (@ibedo86) November 21, 2022

السادة وزارة الإعلام

لا نعلم لماذا تم حجب تطبيق TOD ولكن أن يتم الحجب في أول أيام كأس العالم فأنتم تعاقبون المشاهدين قبل تطبيق تود.

تعاقبون من أعتقد أنه يشترك بطريقة نظامية!

الناس تحاول نسيان همومها بمشاهدة كأس العالم..

نحتاج دعمكم،

ضعوا خلافاتكم جانبًا،

دعونا نستمتع بكأس العالم. https://t.co/704ca6Hihq pic.twitter.com/SiBom634zi — مصلح جميل (@MuslehJameel) November 21, 2022