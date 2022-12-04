FIFA World Cup: A look at the round of 16 fixtures

The fixtures for the FIFA World Cup are finally here. After days of thrilling action, massive upsets, brilliant goals and records, the knockout stages are finally here. Let us look at the round of 16 matches ahead.

Netherlands vs USA: Three-time runners-up Netherlands will be taking on the USA, who earned their best finish at third place in the first ever World Cup, in the first round of 16 match. (Source: Denzel Dumfries/ Twitter)

Argentina vs Australia: The two-time champions led by star player Lionel Messi will be taking on Australia, who will be aiming to qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time ever

France vs Poland: The defending champions France will be looking forward to progressing further, not falling to the ‘champions curse’ against Poland, which has earned third place finish twice.

England vs Senegal: The one-time world champions will be facing off against Senegal. Senegal will be looking forward to reach their first-ever quarter-final since 2002 by upsetting Gareth Southgate’s side.

Japan vs Croatia: The Asian side will be looking forward to sealing their first-ever quarterfinal spot against Croatia, a side which finished runners-up during the previous edition of the tournament.

Brazil vs South Korea: South Korea has had a fine tournament and are heading into round of 16 with their heads extremely high after win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal. However, Brazil will be a tough team to overcome, which is aiming to restore its past glory and win its sixth and its first title in 2 decades.

Morocco vs Spain: The one-time champions will be looking forward to march ahead in the tournament. But they would have to stay cautious of Group F table toppers Morocco, who also staged a huge upset by defeating Belgium