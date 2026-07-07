FIFA World Cup: New heroes, records enhanced quality of the game

Every edition of the FIFA World Cup has thrown up surprising new heroes and outstanding performances from teams that were considered underdogs. In every tournament, a few players arrived as unknowns and left as international stars. They include the likes of Paolo Rossi in 1982, Salvatore Schillaci in 1990, Davor Suker in 1998 and James Rodríguez in 2014. The 2026 World Cup is already adding new names to that distinguished list.

The story of Cape Verde was one of the most inspiring and moving tales of the ongoing competition. The 67th-ranked Africans were the surprise package of their first global finals, drawing with ⁠former champions Spain and Uruguay in the group phase before going down 3-2 after extra time against the title holders Argentina.

Cape Verde’s fairy tale run ended in the tragedy of an own goal. Argentina may have won the match but there was no doubt that Cape Verde won everyone’s hearts. One of the most heroic figures was the goalkeeper Josimar Jose Evora Dias better known as Vozinha.

Cape Verde’s Vozinha.

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The meaning of the nickname ‘Vozinha’

The name Vozinha means grandmother. He was given that unusual nickname because when he was a small boy, his parents were often absent due to their work and his grandmother used to look after him. And whenever he landed in trouble, he ran to his grandmother for safety. So his friends tauntingly named him grandmother, or Vozinha.

But before he became famous, to support himself, he worked as a bus driver and an electrician. However, he never gave up on his dream, even when success seemed far away. At the age of 25, he finally became a professional footballer. Many people thought it was too late, but Vozinha believed that hard work could change his life.

Years later, at 40 plus, he achieved something no one thought possible. He captained Cape Verde to their very first FIFA World Cup and quickly became one of the tournament’s biggest surprise stars. For years, Vozinha had admired Lionel Messi from a distance. During the 2022 World Cup, he watched Messi on television like millions of other fans, dreaming of one day sharing the same field. That dream came true on July 4, 2026, in Miami.

Cape Verde’s fighting spirit

Standing across from his childhood hero, Vozinha gave everything he had. Messi scored in the 29th minute, but Cape Verde refused to quit. They fought back twice and pushed defending champions Argentina into extra time. Vozinha made eight brilliant saves, keeping his team alive until the 111th minute.

The fight ended in a sorrowful way. Central defender Edilson Borges, better known as Diney, got his head to the ball following a corner kick but unfortunately the ball bounced into his own goal. In the end, Argentina won 3-2.

Edilson Borges, aka Diney.

The final whistle broke Cape Verde’s dream, but not the world’s admiration for Vozinha. The former bus driver and electrician walked off the pitch with his head held high. He didn’t defeat his idol that day, but he proved that dreams, hard work, and courage can take an ordinary man all the way to football’s biggest stage.

Other lesser-known players who succeeded

Up to this stage of the World Cup, several other little-known players have transformed themselves into well known names. One of them was 18-year-old midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi (Morocco). He has been one of the revelations of the tournament. His composure and maturity have been central to Morocco’s impressive run into the quarter-final race.

Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Nathan Saliba (Canada) was known mainly to followers of Canadian football. But during the FIFA 2026, his goals and assists helped co-host Canada reach the knockout stage. Then there was Julian Quinones (Mexico). Although well known in Mexican football, he was unfamiliar to many international fans before scoring the opening goal of the World Cup and becoming one of Mexico’s key players thereafter.

Oswin Appollis (left) of South Africa in action against Nathan Saliba of Canada during the FIFA World Cup match between South Africa and Canada, in Los Angeles, USA, on June 28.

The presence of these unknown players, battling it out with the rich and famous stars of international football, made the games even more exciting. Anyone who watched them felt a sense of identity with the unrecognised players. They were the common men of football.

They were not VIPs and no paparazzi chased them from hotel to venue. The fight of the common man is always a gripping story. Their triumphs reinforced the belief that honesty and dedication will always prevail in sports.