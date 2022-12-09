FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Filipino migrant worker dies; probe launched

Doha: A Filipino migrant worker died while carrying out repairs at a training camp used by the Saudi national team, local media reported.

On Wednesday, online sports publication The Athletic reported that a Filipino man identified by the name Alex, was working for a company contracted to fix lights in a parking lot at Sealine Resort, the Saudi national team’s training site.

Also Read Qatar 2022 and baseless controversies

The worker rumoured to be in his early 40s, died after he slipped off a cliff while walking alongside a forklift and hit his head on concrete.

A migrant worker has died during the World Cup while performing repairs at the hotel used as Saudi Arabia's FIFA training base.



The worker fell when asked to fix the lights in a car park. The government is investigating.



Report by @AdamCrafton_ — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) December 7, 2022

On Thursday, Nasser Al Khater, chief executive of the World Cup 2022 in Doha, confirmed to Reuters that a worker had died, but gave no further details. He offered his condolences to his family and said “death is a natural part of life”.

“Death is a natural part of life, whether it’s at work, whether it’s in your sleep. Of course, a worker died. Our condolences go to his family.”



Qatar World Cup CEO Nasser Al Khater asked today about a migrant worker dying at Saudi Arabia’s training base https://t.co/8VbBXovjpX pic.twitter.com/EFgYgpy0Oo — Dan Roan (@danroan) December 8, 2022

“FIFA is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the worker’s family,” a spokesperson for the world football governing body was quoted by CNN in a statement.

“As soon as FIFA was made aware of the accident, we contacted the local authorities to request more details. FIFA will be in a position to comment further once the relevant processes in relation to the worker’s passing have been completed.”

The incident is under investigation by the Qatari authorities.

Qatar’s treatment of expatriate workers was among the main controversial issues that overshadowed the World Cup.

Since being awarded the right to host the World Cup in 2010, Qatar has come under scrutiny for its treatment of migrant workers, who make up the majority of its population.

The World Cup, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East, is subject to a wave of controversy, with the escalation of criticism by some football stars and European officials of Qatar’s record in the field of human rights, including the rights of workers, homosexuals and women’s rights.