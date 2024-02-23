‘Fighting for you’: Vijay Deverakonda’s tweet for Rashmika Mandanna

Hyderabad: The long-standing dating rumours surrounding South Indian stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna continue to pique curiosity. Despite keeping their relationship status under wraps, their on-screen chemistry and frequent appearances together have often fueled speculation.

Recent buzz even hinted at an impending engagement between the two, adding to the ongoing speculation. Fans often decode their social media gestures, and paparazzi diligently capture their frequent outings, maintaining a ‘just friends’ stance but leaving tongues wagging.

Vijay and Rashmika. (Source: X)

And now, an old Twitter exchange from 2018 between the duo during the making of ‘Dear Comrade’ has resurfaced online. Rashmika’s playfully tweeted, “Comrade @TheDeverakonda Where is MY party Mr.Filmfare-Owner of Rowdywear The 4th most googled actor &star of the most googled film and 2nd&4th most googled song AND you promised a party to the whole set after the Election results- where I say? AND. #Dontcallmechild.”

To this Vijay Deverakonda replied, “I am here fighting! Fighting for you and you are asking for a party.”

@TheDeverakonda oh please!! You are also in the Forbes list..like woaw!! 😮 so stop being so conjuus.. and give the party already!!🙄 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) December 16, 2018

The banter did not stop there as Rashmika Mandanna went on to reply saying, “@TheDeverakonda oh please!! You are also in the Forbes list..like woaw!! so stop being so conjuus.. and give the party already!!”

Their on-screen magic, starting with ‘Geetha Govindam’ and continuing with ‘Dear Comrade,’ has garnered immense love. Beyond the movies, fans are intrigued by their off-screen camaraderie, from celebrating festivals together to going on secret vacations. However, the duo has remained tight-lipped.