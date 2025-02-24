HYDRAA limits complaints over encroachments to government lands

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday, February 24 instructed the public to file complaints only about encroachments on government land and public spaces during the weekly Prajavani hearings.

HYDRAA also clarified that it will not intervene in personal disputes or matters between two individuals.

Officials have made it mandatory for complainants to disclose if their grievances are already pending in Civil or High Courts.

They further warned that action will be taken against those who deliberately conceal details of ongoing cases while filing complaints.

HYDRAA warns against buying farm plots in Hyderabad, other district

Earlier, HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath issued a cautionary advisory against purchasing farm plots in Hyderabad and other districts. Speaking at the Prajavani grievance redressal program on Monday, he highlighted concerns about unauthorized farmland sales.

During the program, several complaints were received regarding the illegal sale of plotted farmland that goes against the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018.

According to Ranganath, layouts cannot be developed in farmland without proper authorization. He cited multiple instances where layouts are being created and sold on the outskirts of Hyderabad without adhering to legal requirements.

Also Read HYDRAA warns against buying farm plots in Hyderabad, other district

HYDRAA also launched an ambitious project to rejuvenate several lakes across Hyderabad.

This initiative focuses on restoring vital water bodies such as Bum-Rukn-ud-Daula in Shivrampally, Thammidi Kunta in Madhapur, Sunnam Cheruvu in Guttala Begumpet, Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally, and Nalla/Pedda Cheruvu in Uppal.

HYDRAA commissioner AV Ranganath emphasized that this project is not only about reviving lakes but also about ensuring the long-term preservation of Hyderabad’s crucial water resources.

In its 2024 report, HYDRAA highlighted significant progress with the restoration of 12 lakes and reclamation of 200 acres. The agency has resolved over 5,800 complaints and is actively working on fixing Full Tank Level (FTL) boundaries for lakes.