Naperville: FiLLi Cafe has opened a second store in the Chicago area, at 1316 N. Route 59, Suite 108, in Naperville. Naperville City Councilman Ashfaq Syed marked the opening with a ribbon-cutting. He congratulated his friend Asif Aman and the FiLLi team, and asked residents to visit.

The house drink is zafran chai. The menu also has karak, masala, ginger and Kashmiri chai, plus iced zafran and milkshakes. Karak zafran is listed at $3.99 for a small cup and $4.99 for a large one.

Naperville City Councilman Ashfaq Syed cur the ribbon to mark the opening of FiLLi Cafe’s second store in Chicago.

Food on that menu includes an old-fashioned smashed beef burger, a bun kabab burger, a Korean fried-chicken burger, paapdi chaat, samosa chaat, bun maska, a chicken tikka club, and noodles inMulesia. butter chicken or Schezwan sauce, which the menu calls foodles. Desserts include a zafran or pistachio milk cake and a Dubai caramello milk cake. Those prices are on the company US menu, not a board photographed inside the Naperville store.