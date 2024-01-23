Finale Exclusive: Bigg Boss 17 briefcase amount to be Rs…

Buzz circulates that Arun Srikanth Mashetty, among the top 5 finalists, might be the one to walk away with the briefcase if the option is presented by the makers

Updated: 23rd January 2024 2:45 pm IST
Bigg Boss 17 grand finale is set to take place on January 28 (Instagram)

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 finale approaches, anticipation rises over the return of the intriguing ‘Briefcase’ filled with a substantial cash prize. This part has always been one of the most interesting segments of the finale.

Every year, Bigg Boss decides to give the finalists an option to take the money bag and leave the show just a few hours before the winner announcement. Relevant to mention here that this element was absent in Bigg Boss 16 and now all eyes are on the grand finale of the 17th season.

Fans are curious to know which finalists among the top 5 — Arun, Ankita, Munawar, Mannara and Abhishek will pick this option and exit the show at the last moment. Viewers are also eager to know how much amount is available in the briefcase this year.

Bigg Boss 17 Briefcase Amount

Our exclusive sources close to the show spilled some beans on the suitcase amount. Speaking to Siasat.com, the source said, “There is currently no update on the briefcase for Bigg Boss 17. In Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhat chose to exit the show with a briefcase containing Rs 10 lakh. Similarly, in the 13th season, Paras Chhabra opted for the same amount, and in Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant went for a suitcase with Rs 14 lakh. If the briefcase option is presented to the contestants this season, the amount is expected to be in the range of Rs 10 to 15 lakhs.”

Who Will Choose This Option?

Amid speculation, buzz circulates that Arun Srikanth Mashetty, among the top 5 finalists, might be the one to walk away with the briefcase if the option is presented by the makers. Fans eagerly await the dramatic revelation as the finale draws near.

