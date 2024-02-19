Finale updates: Top 2 finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 are...

Mumbai: With the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale just around the corner, anticipation is at an all-time high among fans. Although the official announcement of the finale date is still pending, it is expected to take place in the first week of March.

Top 6 Finalists

The dance reality show currently has six contestants vying for the coveted title in the finale race. Post Sagar Parekh’s elimination, contestants who left in the race are —

Manisha Rani Shoaib Ibrahim Shiv Thakare Adrija Sinha Sreerama Chandra Dhanashree Verma

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Top 2 Contestants

Social media platforms are buzzing with discussions about the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale, with fans eagerly speculating about the winner, runner-up, and the top 3 contestants. According to various polls and online discussions on Twitter and Instagram, Manisha Rani and Shoaib Ibrahim are emerging as the two most talked-about names.

Loyal viewers are predicting that the final showdown will likely be between Manisha Rani and Shoaib Ibrahim. These two contestants are receiving the highest number of votes, as per insiders. The voting process is still ongoing, and fans will have to wait a bit longer to learn about the official results.

As the excitement reaches a fever pitch, JDJ 11 enthusiasts eagerly await the grand finale to see who will emerge as the ultimate dance champion. Let’s wait and watch.

