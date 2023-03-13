Finish Modi and country will be saved, says Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge

Jaipur: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday levelled allegations against PM Modi, questioning the Pulwama incident. He said that if Modi is finished the country will be saved, however, if Modi stays then the country will be ruined.

Randhawa said, “Our fight is not with Adani, but with the BJP. Kill BJP and Adani-Ambani will die automatically. When the Congress comes, Adani-Ambani should not come. They should go to jail. Many of our leaders did not take them along. This has to be taken care of.”

He added, “I tell all leaders to end their fighting and talk about ending Modi-BJP. If Modi is finished then the country will be saved. If Modi stays then the country will be ruined. Modi talks about patriotism. They don’t even know what patriotism is.”

Randhawa questioned the Pulwama incident and said that Modi says “Pakistan mein ghuskar marenge”. First of all, tell me, how did Pulwama happen? Get it checked. Wasn’t it done keeping in mind the elections.”

He stated “All those who went to jail during the freedom struggle were from Congress families. Five generations of Congress families have gone to jail for the country. There is blood of every Congressman in Andaman’s Cellular Jail. Modi says what has the Congress done. The Congress has given freedom to the country, it has given the country to a dishonest person like you,” he commented.

Randhawa was speaking at the Raj Bhavan gherao programme organised by the Congress under the leadership of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasara on Monday in protest against the crony capitalism policy of the BJP central government in favour of Adani.

Randhawa said, “When the British came, they had brought the East India Company to do business. Modiji has brought a man like Adani by making him like the East India Company which looted the country for 200 years and took it over. The country is moving towards slavery again. Not Modi but Adani is deciding what will happen in the country,” he said.

He added, “First take out Modi, if Modi goes out then Adani will automatically end. First kill BJP, Adani will end automatically. Narendra Modi is destroying the country and selling the country.”

He lashed out at factionalism and selfish leaders in the Congress and said, “We have to work for the Congress, not for any individual.”