Finland’s ruling party backs NATO application

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 15th May 2022 11:32 am IST
Finland's ruling party backs NATO application
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also called the North Atlantic Alliance, is an intergovernmental military alliance between 30 European and North American countries.

Helsinki: Finland’s ruling Social Democratic Party has endorsed the plan for making the country a member of the NATO military alliance.

The endorsement was made on Saturday by the Party Council, the highest decision-making body between party conventions, which are held every two years, reports Xinhua news agency.

Joining NATO was backed by 53 members, while five voted against and two blank, the Council chair Sirpa Paatero told the media.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Finland joining NATO would be a ‘mistake’, says Putin

Party chair, Prime Minister Sanna Marin had on May 12 announced her support for Finland going to NATO in a joint statement with President Sauli Niinisto.

Also, the parliamentary group of the Social Democrats on Saturday expressed support for the would-be Finnish membership in NATO.

According to media reports, two of the party’s 40 MPs are expected to vote against it in the parliamentary plenary.

Following the official decision by the social democrats, only the Left Alliance, out of the major parties in Finland, has not taken a decision in favour of NATO.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button