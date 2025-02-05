FIR against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for MCC violation

This comes hours before voting got underway in Delhi on Wednesday morning. Khan is the AAP candidate from Okhla.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th February 2025 12:36 pm IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered a case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place for Delhi assembly polls, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR was lodged at Jamia Nagar Police Station after a video surfaced online purportedly showing him distributing stickers and election materials in the Batla House area late night on Tuesday, a police source said.

“Based on the video and subsequent investigation, an FIR has been registered. Further inquiries and investigation are underway,” the source added.

Campaigning for the assembly polls ended on Monday evening.

