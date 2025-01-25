FIR against FIITJEE director after coaching institute shuts down abruptly

Coaching institute giant Forum For Indian Institute of Technology Joint Entrance Examination (FIITJEE) has abruptly closed down its centers across cities in India for the past few weeks, leaving students and parents in disarray.

On Thursday, Noida police registered the FIR based on a complaint by Satsang Kumar on behalf of the parents’ association under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and relevant Sections of the Information and Technology Act against DK Goel, Monila Goel, Partha Halder, Sadhu Ram Bansal, Rustam Dinshaw Batliwala, Shahsikan T Dubey, Mohit Sardana, Aanad Raman P and Ramesh Baltish.

FIITJEE has closed its centers located in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Students taking coaching and their parents also demonstrated outside many centres in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

“After taking money from the parents and promising a good future for the children, the accused have shut the centre without informing anyone,” Kumar stated in his complaint. According to news reports, the FIR states that the director of FIITJEE and his associates, in utter shock and surprise to the parents, had not even issued any notice or communication that under what circumstances they closed the institute located in Noida’s Sector- 62.

However, no statement has come from the FIITJEE management on the sudden closure.

FIITJEE is a coaching institute chain that prepares students for competitive exams such as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

MP education minister brushes issue under the carpet

While FIITJEE has been accused of siphoning money from parents across India and shutting its centers down, Madhya Pradesh education minister Uday Pratap Singh brushed the matter under the carpet.

Journalist: FIITJEE has shut down coaching centers overnight & ran away, leaving students & parents helpless with their futures uncertain. What are you doing about it?



Singh refused to comment on the issue after being asked for his reaction to the same. “That will also be a priority but today we are here for special prayers,” Singh told IANS.

About FIITJEE

As per the information shared on the official website, “FIITJEE was started with less than ten thousand rupees in 1992 and it became a leader in IIT-JEE (JEE Advanced) training in just five years by producing not just All India Topper from its Long Term Classroom Program but also producing Highest Selections in the country in 1997.”

FIITJEE was created by a mechanical engineering graduate from IIT Delhi D K Goel. The institute was initially started as a forum for IIT-JEE and quickly expanded to 74 study centres, two FIITJEE Global Schools, six FIITJEE World Schools, nine FIITJEE junior colleges and 58 Associate Schools.

Besides, it has several global centers, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Nepal.

FIITJEE in Hyderabad

In 2021, the coaching institute expanded its offerings by establishing FIITJEE World Schools in Hyderabad and FIITJEE Global Schools in Chennai and Vellore. Additionally, FIITJEE Junior Colleges were launched in Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam to support students in securing admissions to IITs, top US universities, and achieving success in Olympiads.