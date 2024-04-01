FIR against Karnataka deputy CM over derogatory posts against BJP

FIR against K'taka Deputy CM Shivakumar over derogatory posts against BJP leaders
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Congress leader B.R. Naidu in connection with derogatory posts against BJP leaders on social media.

The FIR is lodged at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

The Congress party had allegedly twisted BJP’s campaign posters and carried out a “derogatory” campaign on social media.

Police have filed an FIR against Shivakumar, who is also the president of Karnataka Congress, and B.R. Naidu under the IPC Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult, giving provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 464 (making of false document).

Yogendra Hodaghatta, former secretary of BJP Legal Cell, had filed a private petition before the Special Court for People’s Representatives in Bengaluru over “derogatory” posters by the Congress party.

He claimed that the content of the BJP’s campaign poster was twisted and presented to the public by the Congress. The court had ordered an investigation on the charges of forgery and spreading hatred between two groups.

