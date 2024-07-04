FIR against Telangana municipal workers over ‘poisoning’ 50 stray dogs

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have registered a case against municipal workers in Dubbak municipality, Medak, following allegations of poisoning of 50 stray dogs on July 1.

This action reportedly came after increased stray dog attacks in the Lachapet area in Telangana. According to reports, some residents recorded the incident, prompting animal rights organizations to file a complaint.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Siddipet police confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 325 (mischievously kill or maim any animal) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, (BNS) and an investigation is underway to verify the allegations.

Earlier, a five-month-old infant tragically died after being attacked by a stray dog in Vikarabad district on Tuesday, May 14. In response, the residents, upon learning about the incident, took it upon themselves to kill the dog they had been feeding.

Spike in stray dog attacks across Hyderabad

Since the beginning of 2019 up until now, rabies has claimed 54 lives in Hyderabad, as the city has been experiencing a severe problem with stray dogs. An average of around 70 people are bitten daily and two rabies-related deaths occur each month this year

The number of dog bites has been growing over the years. In 2022, there were 19,847 reported cases. This number jumped to 26,349 cases in 2023, and from January to mid-April 2024, already 9,208 incidents have been recorded. At this pace, the city is likely to reach or surpass last year’s figures, reported by The Times of India.