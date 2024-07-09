FIR filed against YouTuber after Sai Dharam Tej’s complaint

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej recently took a stand against Telugu YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu and his friends for making an inappropriate joke about a child. The YouTubers were reacting to a video featuring a father and daughter, and their comments included sexual references that Sai Dharam Tej found “disgusting and scary.”
Sai Dharam Tej posted a detailed note on X, urging the Telangana government to investigate the matter. He also warned parents to be cautious about the content they share featuring minors. Following the backlash, Praneeth issued an apology and asked the public to spare his family from the anger directed at him.
Chief Minister’s Response
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded to Sai Dharam Tej’s post, expressing gratitude for highlighting the issue. He assured that child safety is a top priority for the government and promised to take appropriate action.
The Telangana State Cybersecurity Bureau took immediate action by filing an FIR. Director General of Police Ravi Gupta emphasized the commitment to protecting children and holding offenders accountable. He announced that efforts to raise awareness about child safety and responsible social media use would be intensified.
Actor Manoj Manchu also condemned Praneeth’s actions, calling them appalling and intolerable. He stressed the importance of child safety and women’s protection, urging authorities to act swiftly.
Sai Dharam Tej’s Warning to Parents
In his posts, Sai Dharam Tej described the YouTubers’ behavior as “gruesome, disgusting, and scary.” He appealed to the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as other officials, to take action against such incidents. He also advised parents to be vigilant about the content they share online to protect their children from potential abuse.
Praneeth Hanumantu’s Apology
Praneeth Hanumantu apologized unconditionally, stating he had removed the problematic part of the video. He acknowledged his lapse in judgment and asked the public to direct their anger at him, not his family.