FIR filed against YouTuber after Sai Dharam Tej’s complaint

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej recently took a stand against Telugu YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu and his friends for making an inappropriate joke about a child. The YouTubers were reacting to a video featuring a father and daughter, and their comments included sexual references that Sai Dharam Tej found “disgusting and scary.”

Sai Dharam Tej posted a detailed note on X, urging the Telangana government to investigate the matter. He also warned parents to be cautious about the content they share featuring minors. Following the backlash, Praneeth issued an apology and asked the public to spare his family from the anger directed at him.

This is beyond gruesome, disgusting and scary.

Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilised social platform doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun & Dank.



Child Safety is the need of the hour 🙏🏼



I sincerely request

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana… https://t.co/05GdKW1F0s — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) July 7, 2024

Chief Minister’s Response

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded to Sai Dharam Tej’s post, expressing gratitude for highlighting the issue. He assured that child safety is a top priority for the government and promised to take appropriate action.

Thank you for bringing to our notice this issue @IamSaiDharamTej garu.



Child safety is utmost priority for our Govt. Will look into this incident and take appropriate action. https://t.co/5fTG4ZiQYi — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) July 7, 2024

The Telangana State Cybersecurity Bureau took immediate action by filing an FIR. Director General of Police Ravi Gupta emphasized the commitment to protecting children and holding offenders accountable. He announced that efforts to raise awareness about child safety and responsible social media use would be intensified.

Addressing the inappropriate comments on a child, an FIR has been filed with @TGCyberBureau, and strict actions will follow.



We are committed to protecting all citizens, especially children. Offenders misusing social media for humor will face justice, and our team @TelanganaCOPs… https://t.co/dlsAwvzwks — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) July 7, 2024

Actor Manoj Manchu also condemned Praneeth’s actions, calling them appalling and intolerable. He stressed the importance of child safety and women’s protection, urging authorities to act swiftly.

It’s appalling and intolerable to see individuals like @phanumantwo using social platforms to spread abuse and hate under the guise of humour. This behaviour is not only disgusting but also dangerous.



Over a year ago, I reached out to him through Instagram to support women… https://t.co/jQVlZEPqph — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) July 7, 2024

Sai Dharam Tej’s Warning to Parents

In his posts, Sai Dharam Tej described the YouTubers’ behavior as “gruesome, disgusting, and scary.” He appealed to the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as other officials, to take action against such incidents. He also advised parents to be vigilant about the content they share online to protect their children from potential abuse.

Praneeth Hanumantu’s Apology

Praneeth Hanumantu apologized unconditionally, stating he had removed the problematic part of the video. He acknowledged his lapse in judgment and asked the public to direct their anger at him, not his family.