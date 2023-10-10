FIR lodged against AMU students for marching in support of Hamas

Aligarh: A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against four students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for taking out a march in support of Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Besides the four students who have been named, a case has also been registered against several unidentified people.

The students who have been named in the FIR are Khalid, Kamran, Naved Choudhary, and Aatif.

The case was lodged on Monday night after a video of the march, with students chanting slogans in support of Palestine, went viral on social media.

The FIR mentioned that the march was taken out without permission.

Aligarh SP (City) Mrigank Pathak said that they received a tip-off about the students’ protest inside the AMU campus over an international issue without prior permission.

The FIR has been filed under Sections 155A, 188 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code for hatred and enmity between different communities.

The AMU administration said it would also take strict action against the students and those involved in the march as per the law.

Hamas terrorist group launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, which included unprecedented infiltration into Israeli towns and gunning down citizens. Several videos on social media showed Hamas terrorists killing people in Israel, with some being butchered inside their homes.

The Hamas terrorists have also taken several hostages, including foreign citizens. Israel, meanwhile, has initiated ‘Operation Iron Swords’ in retaliation. More than 1,100 people have so far died in both Israel and Palestine amid the ongoing war.