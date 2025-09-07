Fire accident at plastic warehouse in Hyderabad, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire accident occurred at a plastic warehouse in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally area on Sunday, September 7, where raw materials had been stored. Luckily, no one was present in the warehouse at the time of the accident, resulting in no injuries or casualties.

The accident occurred at around 1:24 pm. The Rajendarnagar, Chandrayangutta and Panjagutta fire stations responded, and took nearly 1 hour and 30 minutes to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire and total damage are yet to be determined. “The owner of the warehouse is currently out of station. The total damages can be ascertained upon his arrival,” stated an official from the Rajendarnagar fire station.