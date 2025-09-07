Fire accident at plastic warehouse in Hyderabad, no casualties

It took nearly 1 hour and 30 minutes to douse the fire.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th September 2025 8:05 pm IST
Fire breaks out at plastic warehouse in Mailardevpally
Fire breaks out at plastic warehouse in Mailardevpally

Hyderabad: A fire accident occurred at a plastic warehouse in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally area on Sunday, September 7, where raw materials had been stored. Luckily, no one was present in the warehouse at the time of the accident, resulting in no injuries or casualties.

The accident occurred at around 1:24 pm. The Rajendarnagar, Chandrayangutta and Panjagutta fire stations responded, and took nearly 1 hour and 30 minutes to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire and total damage are yet to be determined. “The owner of the warehouse is currently out of station. The total damages can be ascertained upon his arrival,” stated an official from the Rajendarnagar fire station.

MS Teachers

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th September 2025 8:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button