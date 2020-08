Hyderabad: A massive blaze broke out at the shop in Gowliguda on Thursday night. Six fire engines were sent battle the blaze.

Panicked residents in the nearby area tried to rush out to safety, fire accident was caused due short circuit around 10 pm today.

The fire team reached the spot and took the fire under control and the electricity of the entire area was switched off immediately.

It may be mentioned that 1 crore loss of property and no one hurt. The building is of 3 floors.