Fire at a garbage mound in Manesar

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Hadif Nisar  |   Published: 26th April 2022 3:53 pm IST
Fire at a garbage mound in Manesar
Gurugram: Locals wait for relief after a fire at a garbage mound and a nearby slum area, in Gurugrams Manesar, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The fire gutted several adjoining shanties, killing two people and injuring two others. (PTI Photo)
Gurugram: Low visiblity due to smoke from a fire at a garbage mound and a nearby slum area, in Gurugrams Manesar, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The fire gutted several adjoining shanties, killing two people and injuring two others. (PTI Photo)
Gurugram: Locals carry their belongings in a cart after a fire at a garbage mound and a nearby slum area, in Gurugrams Manesar, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The fire gutted several adjoining shanties, killing two people and injuring two others. (PTI Photo)
Gurugram: Firefighters attempt to douse a fire at a garbage mound in Gurugrams Manesar, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The fire gutted several adjoining shanties, killing two people and injuring two others. (PTI Photo)

