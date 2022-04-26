Fire at a garbage mound in Manesar

Gurugram: Low visiblity due to smoke from a fire at a garbage mound and a nearby slum area, in Gurugram\u0092s Manesar, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The fire gutted several adjoining shanties, killing two people and injuring two others. (PTI Photo) Gurugram: Locals carry their belongings in a cart after a fire at a garbage mound and a nearby slum area, in Gurugram\u0092s Manesar, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The fire gutted several adjoining shanties, killing two people and injuring two others. (PTI Photo) Gurugram: Firefighters attempt to douse a fire at a garbage mound in Gurugram\u0092s Manesar, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The fire gutted several adjoining shanties, killing two people and injuring two others. (PTI Photo)