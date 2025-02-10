Fire at Hyderabad’s Devan Devdi Market now under control, says officials

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th February 2025 9:25 pm IST
Major fire breaks out at Hyderabad’s Devan Devdi market
Major fire that broke out at Hyderabad’s Devan Devdi market is now under control.

Hyderabad: A major fire that took place in Hyderabad’s Madina and Abbas Towers, a commercial complex housing around 200 shops, has been finally brought under control, fire officials told Siasat.com.

More details awaited.

The fire which started late Sunday night emerged from a shop on the fourth floor and quickly spread to adjacent shops impacting a shop on the third floor.

Following the incident, authorities deployed 15 fire tenders from various fire stations across Hyderabad to bring the situation under control.

The blaze was further fueled by the presence of highly combustible materials such as clothing, bed sheets, and carpets.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. However, heavy losses are anticipated as several shops have been severely damaged.

In the current month, many fire accidents occurred in Hyderabad. Some of them were reported at a residential building near Kishan Bagh, a retail store in Shilparamam, and a plastic company in Katedhan.

