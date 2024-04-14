Gunfire at Salman Khan’s home: 10 points  you need to know

Mumbai: Salman Khan, the Bollywood actor, was at home in Mumbai when several gunshots were fired there on April 14. A source close to Khan said he is concerned about the incident and is keeping a close eye on any developments from the police investigation.

Salman Khan’s close friend has disclosed the Bollywood actor’s sentiments about the recent shooting incident outside his Mumbai residence, which occurred just two days after Eid al-Fitr.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire this morning.



Police and forensic team present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/5vMmoXbI22 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

Here are 10 key points about the recent gunshots fired outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai: