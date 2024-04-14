Gunfire at Salman Khan’s home: 10 points  you need to know

Mumbai: Salman Khan, the Bollywood actor, was at home in Mumbai when several gunshots were fired there on April 14. A source close to Khan said he is concerned about the incident and is keeping a close eye on any developments from the police investigation.
Salman Khan’s close friend has disclosed the Bollywood actor’s sentiments about the recent shooting incident outside his Mumbai residence, which occurred just two days after Eid al-Fitr.
Here are 10 key points about the recent gunshots fired outside actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai:
- Earlier on Sunday morning, two unidentified persons opened fire outside the house of Salman in Mumbai’s Bandra at around 5 am.
- Number of Rounds Fired: A total of three rounds were fired.
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone regarding the incident. Shinde also discussed with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and suggested increasing Salman Khan’s security.
- No one was injured in the shooting incident that took place outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence on Sunday morning, police said.
- Salman Khan is not worried about his own life. However, he is very concerned for the safety of his family members. In fact, Salman’s father Salim Khan has even suggested that they leave their current home and move somewhere safer.
- Salman’s father, Salim Khan said “There is nothing to tell”. “They just want publicity, there is no need to worry.”
- Security has been increased outside Khan’s house, where police officers and forensic experts were seen investigating. Police have questioned five people so far.
- According to sources, the bikers left Galaxy Apartments and headed in the direction of Western Express Highway. It is also possible that they may have traveled beyond Mumbai city limits.
- Meanwhile, the bike used in the firing incident has been recovered by the police.
- Since November 2022, Salman Khan’s security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.