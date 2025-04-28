Fire at Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire accident was reported at unit 1 of the 5×800 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Plant Station (YTPS) located at Veerlapalem in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

According to a statement released by Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGGENCO), the fire accident was caused by the engine oil leak. Some cables and valves were damaged. No casualties have been reported.

Upon information, Telangana deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, chairman and managing director (CMD) of TGGENCO Sandeep Kumar Sultania and BHEL CMD Sadasiva Murthy held a video conference with TGGENCO head office and engineers at 2.30 pm.

The engineers were directed to start the repair works by Tuesday and complete the restoration in 7 to 10 days, without causing obstruction to other works.

TGGENCO stated the unit, still in its trial operations, is managed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Construction work is yet to begin.