Fire breaks out at aluminum factory in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at an aluminium manufacturing factory in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla on Friday, March 6.

The incident occurred at Ramreddy Nagar in the industrial area. Speaking to Siasat.com, Jeedimetla fire officials said, “The scrap caught fire, and it got big approximately between 7:00-7:30 am. There are no casualties.”

Fire tenders arrived at the spot and brought the fire under control. The police have registered a case and are investigating the development.

Also Read Fire erupts at Ford service center in Tolichowki; 1 car gutted

(This is a breaking story, further details will be updated)