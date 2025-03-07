Fire breaks out at aluminum factory in Jeedimetla

The incident occurred at Ramreddy Nagar in the industrial area.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 7th March 2025 11:36 am IST
Fire breaks out at Aluminum factory in Jeedimetla
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at an aluminium manufacturing factory in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla on Friday, March 6.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The incident occurred at Ramreddy Nagar in the industrial area. Speaking to Siasat.com, Jeedimetla fire officials said, “The scrap caught fire, and it got big approximately between 7:00-7:30 am. There are no casualties.”

Fire tenders arrived at the spot and brought the fire under control. The police have registered a case and are investigating the development.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Fire erupts at Ford service center in Tolichowki; 1 car gutted

(This is a breaking story, further details will be updated)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 7th March 2025 11:36 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button