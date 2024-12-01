Fire breaks out at club in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a club in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli on Saturday, November 30. No casualties were reported in the incident.
The fire accident occurred on the first floor of the Prism Club and Kitchen; as the flames erupted, tension prevailed in the area The building, a well-known spot in Gachibowli, quickly saw a large-scale mobilization of emergency services.
After being alerted the Gachibowli police arrived at the Prism Club and kitchen, cordoned off the area and ensure the visitors are a safe distance from the fire. Fire fighters arrived at the club and brought the fire under control.
A fire broke out two weeks ago at Telangana Spice Kitchen restaurant at Jubilee Hills Road number 1.