Fire breaks out at dump yard near Musi River in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at dump yard near the Musi River in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar area on Tuesday, January 13.

Thick smoke emanated from the dump yard triggered panic among resident of the area. After being alerted, officials from the fire department rushed to the spot an doused the fire. No casualties have been reported yet.

Videos shared on social media showed thick smoke coming out of the site. People were seen recording the incident on their phones.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Rajendranagar Station Fire Officer said, “The fire occurred near the Musi Nala at a dump yard. It is a rubbish fire and the situation is under control. There was no loss of life.”