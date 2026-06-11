Fire breaks out at hospital in Jodhpur, no casualties

Jodhpur: A fire broke out at a private hospital here late Wednesday, prompting authorities to evacuate several patients from the affected ward, police said.

No casualty has been reported so far, they said.

The incident took place at a hospital on Paota B Road. Smoke was first noticed in an AC duct, and a fire alarm went off soon after.

Patients in the OPD were immediately moved out of the building, and a female employee fainted due to smoke inhalation during the evacuation process, police said.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan: A fire erupted at a private hospital in the Paota area. Several fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control. Police, SDRF and disaster management teams also reached the scene. All admitted patients were safely shifted… pic.twitter.com/N2KpjEe5xy — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2026

Fire brigade teams and police personnel reached the spot and the fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, officials said, adding that the fire broke out on third floor.

Six patients admitted at the hospital were shifted to a nearby private hospital. Two patients who were scheduled for discharge were sent home.

Mahamandir Station House Officer Devendra Singh Devda said all patients were evacuated safely and no loss of life was reported.

Chief Fire Officer Jai Singh Chauhan said preliminary information suggested a short circuit caused by excessive load on the air-conditioning system. Renovation work was also going on in the building.

A detailed inquiry will be conducted. Initial information indicated that the annual electrical safety assessment had not been carried out, he said, adding that rhe department will also examine compliance with fire safety norms.