Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a house in Hyderabad’s Ramanthapur on Wednesday, November 27, in the Vivek Nagar area.

The fire was reportedly caused by the explosion of an electric vehicle’s battery. Seven other two-wheelers in the building were also damaged due to the fire. After being alerted, firefighters arrived promptly and extinguished the flames.

Videos shared on social media showed the fire raging through the house and the charred remains of the vehicles.

