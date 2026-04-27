Fire breaks out at Mahindra service centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at a Mahindra service centre near the Amberpet flyover in Hyderabad on Monday evening, April 27.

The incident occurred at a ground-floor facility on Road No. 6, Golnaka. According to fire department officials, the blaze originated in an office room due to waste, scrap carton boxes catching fire.

Firefighting teams from Musheerabad Fire Station, along with a water bowser from Gowliguda, rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Officials said the fire was confined to scrap material and did not spread to other parts of the building. No injuries or casualties were reported.

A minor fire broke out at a Mahindra service centre near the Amberpet flyover in Hyderabad on Monday evening, April 27.



The incident occurred at a ground-floor facility on Road No. 6, Golnaka. According to fire department officials, the blaze originated in an office room due to… pic.twitter.com/daygtRfvdY — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 27, 2026

Series of recent fire incidents in Hyderabad

The latest incident comes amid a spate of fire accidents reported across Hyderabad in recent weeks, raising concerns over fire safety.

Two days ago, a fire broke out on the terrace of Mehfil restaurant in the city, sending thick smoke into the air and triggering panic before being brought under control.

Also Read Fire breaks out on Mehfil restaurant terrace in Hyderabad

In another incident on April 24, a moving auto trolley carrying coir caught fire near Fateh Darwaza, while a separate blaze was reported at a factory in Gagan Pahad.

Earlier, on April 20, a fire in the cellar parking of an apartment in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli led to heavy smoke, forcing evacuation of residents and hospitalisation of several people due to smoke inhalation.

A residential building fire in Chinthal Basti on April 11 saw firefighters rescue at least 17 occupants, preventing a major tragedy.

Similar incidents were also reported last month, including fires at a liquor shop in Somajiguda and a plywood warehouse in Katedan, both suspected to have been caused by short circuits.

Hyderabad fire department officials have repeatedly noted that such incidents tend to increase during summer due to overheating electrical systems, short circuits and the presence of flammable materials.

With multiple fire accidents being reported across commercial and residential areas, authorities have urged establishments to follow fire safety norms, regularly check electrical systems and avoid storing flammable materials improperly.