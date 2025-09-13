Fire breaks out at software company in Hyderabad

The fire was doused and no casualties were reported.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th September 2025 1:46 pm IST
Fire accident in Madhapur
Fire breaks out at an office in Madhapur

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at an office of a software company in Hyderabad’s Madhapur area on Saturday, September 13. The accident is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

The fire broke out at the office located at Ayyappa Society in the early hours of the day.

On information, the Madhapur fire service crew arrived at the spot and doused the fire. No casualties were reported.

On September 7, a fire accident occurred at a plastic warehouse in Hyderabad’s Mailardevpally area where raw materials were stored.

Luckily, no one was present in the warehouse at the time of the accident, resulting in no injuries or casualties.

