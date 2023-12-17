Fire breaks out in a Delhi godown

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th December 2023 3:38 pm IST
Representational photo

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a wooden flooring and accessories godown in east Delhi on Sunday, a fire department official said.

Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze in a godown was received from the Chilla area in Mayur Vihar Phase-I.

“Total 21 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire is under control now,” said the fire department chief.

“The fire broke out in wooden flooring and accessories godown on the ground floor area of about 500 square yards,” said Garg.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

