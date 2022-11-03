Fire breaks out in scrap godown, furniture shop in Nashik

Published: 3rd November 2022
Nashik: A scrap godown and furniture shop were gutted in a fire on Vadner-Pathardi road in Nashik in Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, though no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

Property worth several lakh rupees, including vehicles, was destroyed in the blaze that started at 3:30am, he said.

“It was doused two hours later after 10 fire tenders were deployed. There was no report of anyone getting injured. Workers of the furniture shop and godown managed to escape in time,” he said.

