Fire breaks out under passenger train near Bibinagar

Hyderabad: A minor fire incident occurred under a demo passenger train near Bibinagar in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Thursday morning, May 15.

The train, which was travelling from Miryalaguda to Kacheguda, experienced flames beneath one of its coaches as it approached the Bibinagar area.

Alert passengers quickly noticed the fire and immediately informed railway staff. Responding swiftly, the train was brought to a halt at Bibinagar station.

Firefighting personnel were called to the scene and managed to extinguish the flames before they could spread or cause major damage.

Also Read Massive fire erupts in Madinaguda, 3 shops gutted

As a result of the incident, the train remained stationary at Bibinagar for about an hour while safety checks and fire control measures were carried out.

There were no reports of injuries or casualties, and all passengers remained safe.

Railway authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and have assured that passenger safety remains their top priority. Normal train operations resumed after the incident was brought under control.