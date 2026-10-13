Fire guts five godowns, mini-truck in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in Tappachabutra police limits on Tuesday, October 13, due to a suspected short circuit.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Tappachabutra police said, “The fire broke out at a furniture godown at 2:25 am. In all, five godowns in the vicinity and a mini-truck were gutted in the accident. We are yet to register an FIR in this case.”

A massive fire broke out at a furniture shop in Tappachabutra police limits on Tuesday, October 13, due to a suspected short circuit.



Speaking to https://t.co/fNWW1sVsbA, the Tappachabutra police said, "The fire broke out at a furniture godown at 2:25 AM. In all, five godowns in… pic.twitter.com/KRCsTOwwtP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 13, 2026

Assistant District Fire Officer High Court, Bhanu Pratap, said that five fire engines were deployed at the furniture godown and the fire was put out after four hours.

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“The owners of the godown are yet to provide the estimated loss, and the investigation is underway,” he added.