Fire guts five godowns, mini-truck in Hyderabad

The fire first broke out at a furniture godown at 2:25 am.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Hyderabad
Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in Tappachabutra police limits on Tuesday, October 13, due to a suspected short circuit.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Tappachabutra police said, “The fire broke out at a furniture godown at 2:25 am. In all, five godowns in the vicinity and a mini-truck were gutted in the accident. We are yet to register an FIR in this case.”

Assistant District Fire Officer High Court, Bhanu Pratap, said that five fire engines were deployed at the furniture godown and the fire was put out after four hours.

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“The owners of the godown are yet to provide the estimated loss, and the investigation is underway,” he added.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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