Fire in 16th floor flat of Mumbai high-rise, nobody injured

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th August 2023 12:17 pm IST
Representational photo

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a flat of a 23-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali here on Friday, but nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 10 am in a flat located on the 16th floor of Orchid Suburbia building at Dahanukarwadi on New link Road in Kandivali West, a civic official said.

Eight fire engines are at the spot and the firefighting operation is underway, a fire brigade official said.
“People have been rescued safely. There is no report of anybody getting trapped inside the building,” he said.

There is no report of anybody suffering any injury in the incident, he said.

Further details are awaited.

