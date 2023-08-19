Fire in two trains passing through MP, no casualty

Seeing the smog emanating from train's engine, loco pilot halted the train at Sithouli station in Gwalior district.

Bhopal: Fire broke out in two trains passing through Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

In first incident, Hyderabad to New Delhi route – Telangana Express train (12724) caught fire at Pandhurna railway station in Chhindwara district.

The fire broke out in pantry of Telangana Express train, triggering panic among passengers. However, as per the information, railway officials swung into action and brought the fire under control.

The second fire incident was reported in Khajuraho-Udaipur (Rajasthan) intercity train at Gwalior district later in the day.

Seeing the smog emanating from train’s engine, loco pilot halted the train at Sithouli station in Gwalior district.

Railway officials rushed to the spot and doused the fire and managed to control the situation. A senior railway official talking to IANS said, “Fire incident was reported in Udaipur – Khajuraho intercity, which was brought under control soon. No casualty was reported.”

