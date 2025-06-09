Fire mock drill conducted at TG ICCCC building in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A fire mock drill was conducted on Monday, June 9, at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TG ICCCC) building in Banjara Hills.

The exercise, held under the supervision of director VB Kamlasan Reddy aimed to demonstrate safe evacuation procedures and enhance emergency preparedness among the building’s 2,000 employees.

Multiple departments participated in the coordinated drill, including the fire department, medical and health, municipal authorities, Hyderabad police (traffic and law and order), NDRF, roads and buildings department, electricity department, 108 ambulance services, and Hyderabad water works.

The mock drill began with a fire alarm, prompting immediate evacuation. Occupants were seen moving in a calm and orderly manner, following protocols such as staying low to avoid smoke inhalation and gathering at a designated assembly point.

Also Read Nod granted for 102 high-rise buildings in Hyderabad

Fire officials conducted a headcount and used the opportunity to educate employees on fire safety measures.

Tall buildings in Hyderabad pose greater fire risk: Official

Speaking at the event, Kamlasan Reddy mentioned that the 83.26-meter-tall building poses greater risks to those on higher floors during fire emergencies. He stressed the need for swift flame control and announced that fire marshals and assistants would be appointed for each floor.

These personnel will be familiar with employees’ details and help coordinate evacuation efforts, including alerting teams if anyone goes missing. He added that such drills will be conducted on the first Saturday of every month.

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand, who observed the drill, stressed the necessity of fire safety awareness in high-rise buildings. He noted that the centrally located TG ICCCC building, spread across 7.5 acres, has been designed to accommodate emergency vehicles easily and features two staircases in each tower to aid evacuation.

He cautioned employees against using lifts during fire incidents and reiterated the importance of knowing the building’s layout, emergency exits, and safety equipment.