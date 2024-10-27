Firecrackers allowed in Hyderabad only between 8-10 pm on Diwali: Police

Hyderabad: The city police have imposed a ban on the use of firecrackers that produce loud noises, particularly during the Diwali celebrations. The directive prohibits the bursting of high-decibel crackers in public places and on roads.

Citizens are allowed to use crackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali night. The police emphasized adherence to Supreme Court regulations regarding permissible decibel levels, warning that violators would face strict action.

Firecracker vendors must obtain license: North Zone DCP

In addition, the North Zone DCP, S Rashmi Perumal, stated that stall owners selling firecrackers must not operate without a license.

As of October 26, the Telangana Fire Department has received approximately 7,000 applications for licenses to sell firecrackers, with 6,953 total applications submitted this year.

Out of these, 6,104 have been approved. In comparison, there were 6,610 applications for licenses in 2023.

Preparations for Diwali

As the festival approaches, markets, jewellery shops, flower stalls, and sweet stores in Hyderabad are bustling with activity.

Residents have begun their preparations, with many starting as early as a week before the festival. Dhanteras marks the beginning of the celebrations, where buying silver artefacts or jewellery is a cherished ritual in honour of Goddess Lakshmi.