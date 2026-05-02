FIRs lodged against Sandeep Pathak who recently switched to BJP from AAP

Chandigarh: Punjab Police is learnt to have booked Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, who recently defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources said on Saturday, May 2.

Two first information reports (FIRs) have been lodged against Pathak under non-bailable sections, they said.

No further details about the FIRs have been disclosed yet. Hours before news of the police’s arrival, Pathak had already left his residence with a video showing him getting into a car.

VIDEO | Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak leaves from his residence.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/9HOeHrK7NM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2026

Security has since beefed up outside the MP’s house with multiple police teams.

VIDEO | Delhi: Security beefed up outside Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak's residence.



Punjab Police is learnt to have booked Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, who recently defected to the BJP. Two FIRs have been lodged against Pathak under non-bailable sections.



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/DjCZ2KjTGv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2026

Pathak was among the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who had quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the BJP.

On April 24, the AAP suffered a jolt when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs — Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal — quit, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal‘s party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.

Six of the seven MPs were from Punjab.

Later, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan officially accepted their merger with the BJP, reducing AAP’s strength in the Upper House to three.