First aid trucks have entered Gaza after nearly 3 months of Israel’s blockade

The UN called it a “welcome development” but said much more aid is needed to address the humanitarian crisis. Food security experts last week warned of famine.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th May 2025 10:32 pm IST
Civilians walk through a dusty, rubble-strewn street in Gaza’s Khan Younis.
Civilians evacuate Khan Younis as Israeli operations intensify in Gaza. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Tel Aviv: The first aid trucks have entered Gaza following nearly three months of Israel’s complete blockade, according to Israel and the United Nations.

Five trucks carrying aid including baby food entered the territory of over 2 million Palestinians via the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday, according to the Israeli defence body in charge of coordinating aid to Gaza.

Also Read
Haj 2025: Over half million pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

The UN called it a “welcome development” but said much more aid is needed to address the humanitarian crisis. Food security experts last week warned of famine.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th May 2025 10:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button